Gorilla Glue & Tape at Ace Hardware: from $5.99 for members
New
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Gorilla Glue & Tape at Ace Hardware
from $5.99 for members
free delivery w/ $50

Most are at least $2 cheaper than Amazon's price. Members get an extra buck off these glues and tapes (it's free to join if you're not already a member.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (it varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
  • Pictured is the Gorilla 2-oz. High Strength White Glue for $4.99 in cart (a $3 low)
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware Ace Hardware
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register