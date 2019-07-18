Gopowerbike via Rakuten offers its Gopowerbike GoSpider Foldable Electric Bike for $850. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $810. Plus, you'll receive $162 in Rakuten Points. With free shipping and assuming you'd use the credit, that's $351 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- aluminum alloy folding frame
- 350W motor
- 36V 6Ah lithium battery
- up to 19 mile range
- cruise control
Monicater-US via Amazon offers the Lixada Men's Cycling Shorts in several colors (Grey pictured) for $49.99. Coupon code "Y7377JQQ" drops the price to $20. With free shipping, that's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to 2XL
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada 10-Liter Bike Rack Bag for $35.99. Coupon code "LMX11723" drops the price to $17.99. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Shipping is fulfilled by GreenUCT and may take up to six weeks to arrive.
- waterproof
- wear-resistant
- comes with detachable shoulder strap for converting to carry bag
Nice Win via Amazon offers the Nicewin Half-Finger Cycling Gloves in several colors (Blue pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "6PNVJ8E8" cuts that to $7.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XL
Walmart offers the Hyper E-Ride 36V 700C Electric Bicycle in Black or Blue for $598 with free shipping. That's $401 under list price and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 700c aluminum frame
- Shimano shifter and derailleur
- 36 volt rear hub brushless motor
- 20+ mile range
- Model: HYP-E700-1102
Outlet Stores via Rakuten offers the Vilano Men's Tuono 2.0 700c Aluminum Road Bike in Black for $249. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $209. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $40. It's available in 50 cm, 54 cm, and 58 cm sizes. Buy Now
- 6061 Double Butted aluminum aero frame
- 700c 11/8" threadless fork
- Shimano A050 SIS handlebar-mounted shifters
- disc brakes
- Model: 550-T2DBRK
Walmart continues to offer the Hyper Bicycles Men's 26" Shocker Dual-Suspension Mountain Bike in Black for $98 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the best price we could find today by $22. Buy Now
- 18 speeds
- quick-release seat clamp
- suspension steel frame with suspension fork
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Fitness Smartwatch in Black for $189.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts it to $151.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $38, although most charge $200 or more.) Buy Now
Factory Direct via eBay offers the BestMassage Multi-Function Power Tower with Dip Station for $114.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops that to $91.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Today only, Altatac via Rakuten offers the Anki Overdrive: Fast & Furious Edition Remote App Control Car with Track for $100. Coupon code "TOYS20" cuts it to $80. Plus, you'll receive $16 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you'll use the points and with free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
- Dom's Ice Charger
- Hobbs' International MXT
- three straight track pieces
- one Power Zone track piece
- six 90° curved track pieces
- 12 guardrails
- Model: 000-00056
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes in Stone Grey/Birch or Light Indigo/ Feather Grey for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although we saw them for $6 less in last month's mention. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 8 to 11.5
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Today only, That Daily Deal offers six Ultra Soft Men's Moisture Wicking T-Shirts in assorted colors for $19.44 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention, $3.24 per shirt, $71 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Shirts ship in random colors.
- They're available in sizes S to XL; size XXL is $21.48
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
CGN Direct Sales via Amazon offers the CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights for $23.99. Coupon code "CGN40LIGHT" drops the price to $14.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- IP65 waterproof
- weather-resistant
- 6-8 hours working time on 4-5 hours of charging
- color-changing
