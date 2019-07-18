New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Gopowerbike GoSpider Foldable 350W Electric Commuter Bike
$810 w/ $162 in Rakuten Points $999
free shipping

Gopowerbike via Rakuten offers its Gopowerbike GoSpider Foldable Electric Bike for $850. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $810. Plus, you'll receive $162 in Rakuten Points. With free shipping and assuming you'd use the credit, that's $351 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • aluminum alloy folding frame
  • 350W motor
  • 36V 6Ah lithium battery
  • up to 19 mile range
  • cruise control
Details
  • Code "SPORTS20"
  • Expires 7/18/2019
