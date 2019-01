Costway via Rakuten offers the Goplus Inflatable Hot Tub for $319.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to. (You'll also get $41.85 back in Rakuten credit.) With, that's the lowest price we could find by $40, although we saw for $20 less last November. It features a digitally-controlled pump, hard water treatment system, and 130 bubble jets. Deal ends February 4.