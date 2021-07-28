Goovi F007C Robot Vacuum for $99
Onson · 49 mins ago
$99 $220
free shipping

Apply coupon code "GOOVI726" for a savings of $121. Buy Now at Onson

Features
  • max 2,000kPa suction
  • remote control
  • 2,600mAh lithium-ion battery
  • identifies obstacles
  • infrared sensor
  • magnetic boundary strips
  • Code "GOOVI726"
  • Expires 8/1/2021
    Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
