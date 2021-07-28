Goovi F007C Robot Vacuum for $99

Onson · 49 mins ago
$99 $220
free shipping
Apply coupon code "GOOVI726" for a savings of $121. Buy Now at Onson
Features
- max 2,000kPa suction
- remote control
- 2,600mAh lithium-ion battery
- identifies obstacles
- infrared sensor
- magnetic boundary strips
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
DreameTech Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
$220 $300
free shipping
Clip the $20 off on page coupon and apply code "DREAMED980" for a savings of $80, which drops it $29 under our mention from two weeks ago and to the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Dreametech Offical Store via Amazon.
Features
- control via app
- 3,000Pa suction
- 6 cleaning methods
- 3.0 LDS laser system
- compatible with Alexa
- up to 150 mins runtime per charge
- Model: D9
Daily Steals · 22 hrs ago
Neabot Robot Vacuum
$358 $600
free shipping
That's a savings of $242. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Features
- self-emptying dustpan
- 3 levels of suction (700Pa, 1,200Pa, and 2,700Pa)
- Lidar mapping navigation
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
ILIFE iLife V8s Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop Combo
$161 $170
free shipping
Save $9 after applying coupon code "ILIFEV8SOFF". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by ILIFE Official Store via Amazon.
Features
- LCD display
- 6 cleaning modes
- programmable schedule
- 3-speed water dropping control
- Model: ILIFEWT003
eBay · 3 wks ago
Certified Refurb Eufy RoboVac 25C WiFi Connected Robot Vacuum
$100 $250
free shipping
That's $50 below what you'll pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
- 1500Pa suction power
- Boost-IQ technology
- 3-point cleaning
- 0.6L dustbin
- 100 minutes of continuous cleaning per full charge
- Model: T2123111
