Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Google WiFi Mesh 802.11ac Wireless Router 3-Pack bundled with 2 TP-Link Wi-Fi Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring for $284.97. Plus, you'll bag $48.28 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a savings of at least $32. Buy Now
Google Express offers the Google Home Mini Smart Light Starter Kit for $35 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention (although that one included two extra smart bulbs), $20 off, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends November 26. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 43% a selection of Amazon devices. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Fire Televisions, Echo Dots, Kindles, and more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
With a first-time purchase from your Baby Registry of $15 or more, Amazon offers the 3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot for $4.99. Prime members get free shipping. Excluding the first-time purchase, that's tied with last week's mention and around $25 less than what you'd pay for it elsewhere. Buy Now
Vodool via Amazon offers its Vodool Outlet Wall Mount Holder for Google Home Mini in Black for $9.99. Coupon code "5E6H5MQX" cuts that to $4.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our mention from last October, $5 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Gate Smart lock via Amazon offers the Gate Labs WiFi Smart Lock with a Built-In Camera and 2-Way Audio in Satin Nickel for $249 with free shipping. That is $50 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Monoprice via Rakuten offers the Monoprice Pure Outdoor Collection 1-Liter Cooking System for $39.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Pure Outdoor Emperor 25-Liter Cooler in Gray for $87.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts the price to $70.39. Plus, you'll bag $10.50 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's $20 under our June mention and the best price we've seen. (It's currently a low by $43.) Deal ends August 29. Buy Now
Focus Camera via Rakuten offers the Celestron National Park Foundation Powerseeker 114AZ Telescope for $69.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $55.99. Plus, you'll bag $8.25 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $8 under last month's mention, $102 off, and the lowest price we've seen for any Celestron telescope with an aperture of 80mm or larger. Buy Now
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Google Pixel XL 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Quite Black for $99.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $669 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Google Pixel Slate 12.3" Intel Core m3 64GB Tablet for $549 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Google Store offers the unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 6.3" 128GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Just Black or White for $699.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $50 less in June.
Update: The price has dropped to $699. Buy Now
