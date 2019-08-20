New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Google WiFi Mesh 802.11ac Router 3pk w/ 2 Smart Plugs
$199 $267
free shipping

BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Google WiFi Mesh 802.11ac Dual-Band Wireless Router 3-Pack bundled with a Deco Gear WiFi Smart Plus 2-Pack for $239. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $199. With free shipping, that's $68 under the lowest price we could find for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now

Features
  • covers up to 4,500 sq. ft.
  • 4GB flash storage (per router)
  • 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports
  • WPA2-PSK encryption
  • Model: GA00158-US
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 8/20/2019
