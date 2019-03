Beach Camera via Rakuten offers the Google WiFi Mesh 802.11ac Dual-Band Wireless Router 3-Pack for $259. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to. With, that's $21 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30.) The 3-pack covers up to 4,500 sq. ft., and each router features 4GB flash storage, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, and WPA2-PSK encryption.Note: This coupon can only be used once per account, with a maximum discount of $40. (You must be signed in to use it.)