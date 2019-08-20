New
Rakuten · 52 mins ago
Google Wi-Fi Access Point and Smart Accessories Bundle
$111 w/ $17 in Rakuten points $169
free shipping

BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Google Wi-Fi Access Point and Smart Accessories Bundle for $139. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $111.20. Plus, you'll bag $16.65 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $44. Buy Now

Features
  • Google Wi-Fi Mesh 802.11ac access point
  • Deco Gear Google Wi-Fi outlet wall mount
  • Deco Gear Wi-Fi Smart Plug 2-Pack
  • covers up to 1,500 square feet
  • Model: E2GOWIFI1P
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 8/20/2019
    Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Wireless Networking Rakuten Google
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register