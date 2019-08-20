- Create an Account or Login
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Google Wi-Fi Access Point and Smart Accessories Bundle for $139. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $111.20. Plus, you'll bag $16.65 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $44. Buy Now
Amazon offers the TP-Link Archer A6 Smart WiFi Router for $44.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the TP-Link Deco M3 Whole Home Mesh WiFi System for $129.99 with free shipping. That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the TP-Link N150 802.11n Wireless Nano USB 2.0 Adapter for $7.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Netgear N600 (8x4) 802.11n WiFi Dual-Band Gigabit Cable Modem Router for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers its FDW Adjustable Height Standing Desk for $94.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts the price to $75.99. Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With $3 for shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now
MCombo via Rakuten offers the MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning in several colors for $63.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.12. Plus, you'll bag $10.20 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $11 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $9, although most stores charge over $59.) Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Ending today, Yescom USA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 3,500mg Ozone Generator for $65.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $52.72. Plus, you'll bag $10.54 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Google Pixel XL 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Quite Black for $99.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $669 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Not Pink for $555.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $83.25 in Rakuten Super points. Assuming you'll use the points, that's the second-best price we've seen and the best deal we could find now by $126, although we saw it for a net $41 less last month. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Google Pixel Slate 12.3" Intel Core m3 64GB Tablet for $549 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Google Store offers the unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 6.3" 128GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Just Black or White for $699.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $50 less in June.
Update: The price has dropped to $699. Buy Now
