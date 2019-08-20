Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Google Wi-Fi Access Point and Smart Accessories Bundle for $139. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $111.20. Plus, you'll bag $16.65 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $44.
Update: It now includes $1.11 in Rakuten points. Buy Now
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Google WiFi Mesh 802.11ac Dual-Band Wireless Router 3-Pack bundled with a Deco Gear WiFi Smart Plus 2-Pack for $239. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $199. With free shipping, that's $68 under the lowest price we could find for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now
Amazon offers the TP-Link Archer A6 Smart WiFi Router for $44.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the TP-Link Deco M3 Whole Home Mesh WiFi System for $129.99 with free shipping. That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the TP-Link N150 802.11n Wireless Nano USB 2.0 Adapter for $7.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Today only, Best Buy via Google offers the Asus Blue Cave 802.11ac Dual-Band WiFi Router for $89.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our Black Friday week mention and is the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28.
Update: It now includes 76 cent in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers its FDW Adjustable Height Standing Desk for $94.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts the price to $75.99.
Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With $3 for shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $23.
Update: It now includes 75 cents in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max Cordless Li-Ion Compact Brushless Drill Driver Kit for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price today by $15.) Buy Now
SF Planet via Rakuten offers the Fosmon Wireless Door/Window Alarm Sensor 4-Pack for $7.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $6.39. With free shipping, that's $14 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Google Pixel XL 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Quite Black for $99.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $669 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Google Pixel Slate 12.3" Intel Core m3 64GB Tablet for $549 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Google Store offers the unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 6.3" 128GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Just Black or White for $699.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $50 less in June.
Update: The price has dropped to $699. Buy Now
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub with Nest WiFi Video Doorbell for $358. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $286.40. Plus, you'll bag $42.96 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that is a savings of $47 altogether. Buy Now
Sign In or Register