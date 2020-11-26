Shop this sale to save up to 50% or more on Pixel phones, Nest smart home products, Google devices, Stadia controllers, and more. Shop Now at Google
-
Published 40 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save on over 450 items, making gifting for friends and family of all tastes easy with electronics, TVs, smartwatches, clothing, shoes, small appliances, and more on offer. Shop Now at Costco
- Pictured is the LG Gram 14" 1080p i7 Whiskey Lake Laptop for $799.99 (low by $150).
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases.
- Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
Additional offers will follow from the 26th on but for ten days (starting today), score savings on chocolatey treats, meat, small appliances, TVs, tablets, speakers, and more. Shop Now at Costco
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases. Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
Save on apparel, furniture, home decor, small appliances, toys, electronics, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Orders over $35 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.99.
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted cell phones, electronics, home items, video games & media, clothing, automotive and much, much more. Shop Now at Walmart
With six months of free Netflix, you'll save $38 compared to what you'd pay for the device at Target plus a 2-screen Netflix subscription. Buy Now at Google
- In three colors (Snow pictured).
- Available to new and existing Netflix subscribers.
Preorder the game and get the Stadia Premiere Edition free. That's an $85 value. Buy Now at Google
- The game is expected for release on December 10.
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Stadia Premiere Edition (includes a Stadia Controller and Chromecast Ultra)
That's the best price we've seen (it's $18 under our July mention even without the store credit, or $33 with it), and thanks to the Kohl's Cash it's $15 under the Black Friday price of other major retailers. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in Chalk or Charcoal.
- The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed November 28 through December 9.
- 7" touchscreen LCD
- full-range speaker & 2 far-field microphones
- ambient light sensor
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: GA00515-US
Save on a wide range of products from Google - including smart thermostats, Pixel headphones, smart speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Google Nest Learning Thermostat E 2-Pack for $269. (low by $6)
- Items are sold by Google via eBay.
Upgrade to a smart thermostat, save energy, and stay comfortable. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Snow.
- programmable
- Google Home app control
- Eco mode
- Model: GA01334-US
That's the best price we could find by $68. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay (who provides a 90-day warranty).
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- Android OS
- Model: GA00665US
Sign In or Register