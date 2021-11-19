That's $58 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Google
- Google Chromecast Ultra
- Stadia Controller
Shop from a selection of over 200 titles, for a multitude of platforms, including Just Dance 2022, Madden NFL 22, Mortal Kombat 11, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, Ori: The Collection, Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition, Days Gone, Kitaria Fables, Fortnite Minty Legends Pack, and many more, and save when you get 3 for the price of 2. Shop Now at Amazon
Shop Black Friday savings now including up to 60% off select video games, up to 40% off Razer PC accessories, up to 30% off Smart TVs, and much more. Shop Now at GameStop
- Shipping adds $5.99 or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Find the video game you've been looking for and save some cash. Pre-owned games start at $9, with new games like Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 coming in at $20. (Select games are buy 2, get one free, for more savings.) Shop Now at GameStop
- Shipping adds $5.99 or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Save on mechanical keyboards, mice, headphones, microphones, and webcams. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone for $69.99 ($30 off).
It's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the second-lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: G013C
It's $16 under our June mention, $700 off list, and an all time low for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by times2sell via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: G013C
That's the lowest price we could find today by $8 and within $5 of the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Verizon
- In Chalk.
- 7" touchscreen LCD
- full-range speaker and 2 far-field microphones
- ambient light sensor
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: GA00515-US
Most sellers charge $100 for just the one. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4,500-square feet of coverage
- Model: GJ2CQ
