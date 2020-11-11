New
Google Stadia Premiere Edition Kit
free for YouTube Premium members

Your $11.99 monthly subscription spares you the $100 this kit would normally cost. It lets you play high-quality video games across TVs, laptops, desktops, and select tablets and phones anywhere you have Wi-Fi. Shop Now at Google

  • It's only available to active users who were subscribed as of November 6.
  • includes 3 months of Stadia Pro, Stadia Controller, and a previous-generation Google Chromecast Ultra
