Google Express offers the Google Home Mini Smart Light Starter Kit for $35 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention (although that one included two extra smart bulbs), $20 off, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends November 26. Buy Now
For Prime members only, Amazon offers the Magic Hue 40-watt Equivalent Color-Changing Smart WiFi Light Bulb for $12.59. Coupon code "MAGICHUEBULB" drops that to $8.81. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics A19 60-watt Equivalent LED Light Bulb 6-Pack for $15.99. Coupon code "ABHOME" drops that to $13.59. With free shipping, that's $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sylvania Home Lighting 8.5-watt (60-watt Equivalent) LED Light Bulb 24-Pack in Soft White for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find today by about $3. Buy Now
Sansi Lighting Direct via Amazon offers the Sansi 6-watt LED Candelabra Light Bulb 3-Pack for $15.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSS" cuts that to $8.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the SimpliSafe Pro Smart Wired Video Doorbell for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Lenovo S145-15IWL 81MV Intel Pentium Gold 2.3GHz 15.6″ Laptop for $199.99 with free shipping. That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $20 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Google Express offers its Best Choice Products 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Case for $19.99. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Amazon Fire TV Recast 500GB Over-the-Air DVR for $129.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention (as well as our Prime Day mention) as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $100.) Buy Now
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Google Pixel XL 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Quite Black for $99.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $669 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Google WiFi Mesh 802.11ac Dual-Band Wireless Router 3-Pack bundled with a Deco Gear WiFi Smart Plus 2-Pack for $239. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $199. With free shipping, that's $68 under the lowest price we could find for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Google Wi-Fi Access Point and Smart Accessories Bundle for $139. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $111.20. Plus, you'll bag $16.65 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $44.
Update: It now includes $1.11 in Rakuten points. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Google Pixel Slate 12.3" Intel Core m3 64GB Tablet for $549 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
