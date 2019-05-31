Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Google Pixelbook 12.3" Intel Celeron Kaby Lake 1.6GHz 128GB Touchscreen Chromebook for $999. Coupon code "XP100" cuts it to $899. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $80. Buy Now
Tips
  • Today only, you also get $17.98 in Rakuten Super Points.
  • The Google Pixelbook Pen is not included.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-7Y57 1.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 12.3" 2400x1600 LCD Touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • Google Assistant
  • Chrome OS