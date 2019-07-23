New
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "PRO30" cuts it to $169.95. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's also a low now by $30, although most charge $200 or more.) Buy Now

  • 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
  • Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
  • 4K video capture
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
