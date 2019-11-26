Open Offer in New Tab
Google Pixel Slate 64GB 12" Chrome Tablet
$449 $799
free shipping

That's a $100 drop since August and the best we've seen. It's a low now by $20, but most stores charge over $500. Buy Now at Google Shopping

  • Amazon and B&H Photo Video charge the same
  • Model: GA00345-US
  • 12.3" 3000x2000 molecular LCD display
  • 8GB RAM, 64GB SSD Storage
  • 8MP front camera
  • WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2
  • Google Chrome OS
  • Intel Core m3 3.4GHz dual-core processor
