Best Buy offers a range of Google Pixel Slate 12.3" Tablets, with prices as listed below. Plus, these orders ship for free. Each features a 12.3" 3000x2000 display and Chrome OS. Buy Now
- Intel Core m3 w/ 64GB for $549 (low by $146)
- Intel Core i5 w/ 128GB for $749 (low by $132)
- Intel Core i7 w/ 256GB for $1,349 (low by $239)
Walmart offers the RCA Voyager 7" 16GB Tablet in several colors (Blue pictured) for $35 with free shipping. That's $5 under our January mention, $15 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- 1.2GHz quad-core processor
- 7" 1024x600 touchscreen
- 1GB RAM, 16GB storage
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth
- Android 6.0 OS (Marshmallow)
Walmart offers the 2.3-lb. RCA 10.1" 32GB Android Tablet with Folio Keyboard in several colors (Blue pictured) for $69 with free shipping. That's $10 under our January mention, $61 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 10.1" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- MediaTek MT8167 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 2MP rear & front cameras
- Android 8.1 (Go Edition)
- detachable keyboard flip case
- Model: RCT6A03W13F1 B
Walmart offers the RCA Cambio 32GB 10.1" 2-in-1 Windows Tablet with Detachable Keyboard in several colors (Blue pictured) for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $8 under our January mention, $50 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Atom x5-Z8350 1.44GHz Cherry Trail quad-core processor
- 10.1" 1280x800 IPS touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM and 32GB storage
- 2MP front and rear cameras
- Bluetooth 4.0, microSD card slot, and Windows 10
- Model: W101SA23T1B
With service activation, Best Buy offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone in Black for $349.99 with free shipping. (Activation costs $45; you can change carriers whenever you please.) Accounting for activation, that's the lowest price we could find by $134 and the best deal we've seen on this phone in any condition. Buy Now
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core 2.85GHz processor
- 5.8" 1080x2280 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12/16 MP dual camera & 10 MP selfie camera
- fingerprint reader
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
Best Buy offers the Sony PlayStation Classic Console for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our mention from a week ago, the best deal we could find now by $10, and the lowest price we've seen. Furthermore, although this has been discounted to the point of desperation (we've listed it at $75, $40, $30, and $25 since December), this is in fact, an incredible bargain and the product itself has mainly positive reviews. Buy Now
Today only, Best Buy offers the Insignia Digital Air Fryer for $34.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $18 and the best price we've seen for this size air fryer. Buy Now
- temperature range from 180-400°F
- pre-programmed digital menu
- auto shutoff timer
- dishwasher safe
- Model: NS-AF32DBK9
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "PRO30" cuts it to $169.95. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's also a low now by $30, although most charge $200 or more.) Buy Now
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Google Pixel XL 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Quite Black for $99.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $669 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- No warranty is provided
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.15GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with 4K video recording & 8MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 2 XL 128GB Android Phone in Black or White for $399.95. Coupon code "PRO60" cuts that to $339.95. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from over two weeks ago and the best deal we could find by $90. Buy Now
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 2.35GHz 8-core processor
- 6" 2880x1440 pOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12.2-megapixel rear camera (w/ 4K video recording) & 8-megapixel front camera
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- USB 3.1 Type-C
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: GooglePixel2XL-128GB
