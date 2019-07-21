New
Google Pixel Slate 12" Tablet
from $549
free shipping

Best Buy offers a range of Google Pixel Slate 12.3" Tablets, with prices as listed below. Plus, these orders ship for free. Each features a 12.3" 3000x2000 display and Chrome OS. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core m3 w/ 64GB for $549 (low by $146)
  • Intel Core i5 w/ 128GB for $749 (low by $132)
  • Intel Core i7 w/ 256GB for $1,349 (low by $239)
