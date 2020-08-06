Google · 41 mins ago
Google Pixel 4a Android Smartphone
preorders from $240
free shipping

If you have a phone to trade-in, you could potentially get this phone for free. Trade-in or not, this is an excellent savings on a recently announced smartphone and the lowest price we could find by at least $60. Buy Now at Google

Tips
  • The best price is available for Verizon customers who add a new line to their plan. They'll pay just $10/month ($240 total over two years.)
  • The Unlocked option includes 3-months each of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and Google One and costs $349.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 14 hr ago
    Verified 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Android Phones Google
Unlocked Verizon Wireless Android Smartphone Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
6 comments
Donna Doyle (DealNews)
Thank you for your feedback! The details in the offer have been updated as they were unclear. The $240 price is available via Verizon, whereas the Unlocked model costs $349. Apologies for the confusion.
40 min ago
bhavindoshi
not 240.its 349
6 hr 31 min ago
B-DUBBZ
Now $349
7 hr 53 min ago
mishrajul1122
fake deal
13 hr 34 min ago
dh2964
if you activate the phone with verizon
13 hr 56 min ago
justrick
Not seeing any mention anywhere of a $240 option or anything other than $349.
14 hr 15 min ago