That's $199 under our mention of the unlocked model from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $249 under the best price we could find for an unlocked model now.) Buy Now at Xfinity Mobile
- 6.2" 1080x2340 OLED display
- 6GB RAM and 128GB flash storage
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 2.4GHz + 2.2GHz + 1.8GHz octa-core CPU
- 5G capable
- 12MP to 16MP ultrawide rear camera
- Android 11
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
Save on six refurbished unlocked phones, outfitted with new chargers and headphones by Samsung. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones come with a 1-year Samsung warranty.
- Prices start from $220 when you trade in a qualifying item.
Take an extra $10 off used smartphones sitewide with coupon code "10OFFSITEWIDE". After coupon, the iPhone 7 starts at
$108 $132, iPhone 11 Pro Max (pictured) from $676, Google Pixel 4 XL from $283, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 from $390, and more. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 3-month warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Save at least $500 off the list price on a selection of Unlocked Galaxy Note10 smartphones. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft Store via eBay.
That's the best price we could find today by $100. It's $10 under our mention from December and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975U
For new customers only, save $200 off iPhones. Shop Now at Xfinity Mobile
- Requires new line.
- Credit applied over 24 months.
The six months of Netflix would cost around $84 alone, so this is essentially getting the Chromecast for $6. Buy Now
- See page details on how to avail of the Netflix plan.
- 6 months of the Netflix Standard Streaming Plan (2 screens)
- Model: GA01919
You'd pay $35 or more for a sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Charcoal or Chalk
- Sold by bigdeals via eBay
- No warranty info is provided.
