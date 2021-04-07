New
Google Pixel 4a 5G 128GB Android Phone for Xfinity Mobile
$250 $500
free shipping

That's $199 under our mention of the unlocked model from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $249 under the best price we could find for an unlocked model now.) Buy Now at Xfinity Mobile

Features
  • 6.2" 1080x2340 OLED display
  • 6GB RAM and 128GB flash storage
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 2.4GHz + 2.2GHz + 1.8GHz octa-core CPU
  • 5G capable
  • 12MP to 16MP ultrawide rear camera
  • Android 11
Details
