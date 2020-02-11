Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 48 mins ago
Google Pixel 3a 64GB Android Smartphone for Verizon
$8/month ($200 total) $450
free shipping

That's $50 under the best price we've ever seen for a new model, and a low now by $161. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • activate with Verizon to bag this deal
  • in Just Black
  • Google Assistant
  • Android 9.0 Pie OS
  • 5.6" full HD+ 2220 x 1080 OLED touch screen
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 2.0GHz 8-core processor
  • 12.2MP rear-facing camera
  • 8-megapixel front-facing camera
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
  • Model: GA00652-US
