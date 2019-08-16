New
Rakuten · 34 mins ago
Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$556 w/ $83 in Rakuten points
free shipping

BuySpry via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Not Pink for $555.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $83.25 in Rakuten Super points. Assuming you'll use the points, that's the second-best price we've seen and the best deal we could find now by $126, although we saw it for a net $41 less last month. Buy Now

Tips
  • This phone comes with an international power adapter and USA converter.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
  • 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
  • 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
  • submersible water resistance
  • Expires 8/16/2019
    Published 34 min ago
