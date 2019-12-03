Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 38 mins ago
Google Pixel 3 XL 128GB Android Phone for Verizon
$25/month ($600 total) $1,030
free shipping

That's $30 less than what you'd pay with Verizon and the best price we've seen for this phone. (It also beats the cheapest overall price we've seen for the 64GB version.) Buy Now at Best Buy

  • An activation fee may apply at checkout.
Features
  • In Not Pink
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
Verizon Wireless Android Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
