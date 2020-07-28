New subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited can sign up for a 2-month individual plan and bag a third-generation Amazon Echo Dot for 99 cents. (That's a total of $16.97 for Prime members or $20.97 without Prime.) Other sellers charge at least $32 for the Echo Dot alone.



Prefer to have your Echo Dot tell you the time without having to ask? Buy the 2-month individual subscription, as above, and you can score an Amazon Echo Dot with Clock for $9.99 ($25.97 total for Prime members, $29.97 without), which is a savings of at least $45 for the device alone.