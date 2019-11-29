Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 33 mins ago
Google Nest Thermostat E w/ Google Home Mini
$111 $139
free shipping

That's $12 under our mention from a week ago and $28 under most retailers' Black Friday price for the thermostat alone. (It's also $47 under buying these items separately elsewhere.) Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "THANKS20" to get this price.
  • Sold by Beach Camera via Rakuten
Features
  • 1.76" 320x320 color LCD
  • temperature, humidity, proximity, and ambient light sensors
  • remote control via the Nest mobile app
  • compatible with most 24-volt heating and cooling systems
  • Model: T4000ES
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "THANKS20"
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Smart Home Rakuten Google
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register