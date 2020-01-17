Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Pricewaiter · 58 mins ago
Google Nest Security Camera Bundle
$259 $298
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Pricewaiter

Tips
  • Select make an offer.
  • Enter $259 as your price and click continue.
  • Wait for response confirming the price was accepted.
  • Click to checkout.
Features
  • includes 2 security cameras and 1 2nd generation mini speaker
  • 1080p resolution (1920x1080)
  • 130° field of view
  • night vision
  • 30fps
  • CMOS image sensor
  • 2-way audio
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Security Cameras Pricewaiter Nest
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register