Google Nest Protect Smoke Alarm and Carbon Monoxide Detector
$89
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Tips
  • Sold by Build.com via Google Shopping
  • Detector must be hard-wired to your home's electrical system
Features
  • phone alerts
  • monitors afst and slow burning fires
