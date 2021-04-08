New
Costco · 28 mins ago
Google Nest Protect Smoke Alarm and Carbon Monoxide Detector 2-Pack
$170 for members
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • detects slow and fast burning fires
  • sends alerts to your phone
  • requires 2.4GHz WiFi connection
  • Expires 4/22/2021
    Published 28 min ago
