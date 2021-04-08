That's the best price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Costco
- detects slow and fast burning fires
- sends alerts to your phone
- requires 2.4GHz WiFi connection
-
Expires 4/22/2021
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
It's a $5 drop and the best price available today. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-way audio
- siren button
- IP65 water-resistant
- full color night vision
- motion and sound detection
- compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT
- Model: WYZEC3
That's the best price we could find by $128. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ielectrica via eBay.
- Weatherproof
- Night vision
- 5 port POE switch
- LED LCD display
- 2 x 3MP 180 FOV WiFi cameras
- 4 x 1080p Security Cloud cameras
- 4 x 100 ethernet cables
- Model: UC4402
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- for use with keyholes in round door knobs of up to 2-7/16" outside diameter
- Model: S 4180
That's a $4 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- steel slide bolt measures 7/8" x 1/8"
- Model: GD 52118
That's $20 under our December mention and the best price we could find now by $118. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Available in White.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 1500R curvature
- 4ms response time
- 2,500:1 contrast ratio
- Model: LU32R591CWNXZA
- UPC: 887276350561
It's a savings of $40 off list. Buy Now at Costco
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI input
- VESA mount interface
- Model: 27MK430H-B
- UPC: 719192622685
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Costco
- speeds up to 3 Gbps w/ 802.11ax
- up to 7000-sq. ft. coverage
- Model: Deco X60
That's the best price we could find by $419. Buy Now at Costco
- Warehouse pickup is free for members.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 2.60GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz display
- 16GB RAM, 1TB 5400RPM hard drive, & 512GB NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 10SE-008
That's the lowest price we've seen by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Snow pictured).
- Eco mode
- programmable
- Energy Star certified
- supports Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa voice control
- Model: G4CVZ
The six months of Netflix would cost around $84 alone, so this is essentially getting the Chromecast for $6. Buy Now
- See page details on how to avail of the Netflix plan.
- 6 months of the Netflix Standard Streaming Plan (2 screens)
- Model: GA01919
You'd pay $35 or more for a sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Charcoal or Chalk
- Sold by bigdeals via eBay
- No warranty info is provided.
Sign In or Register