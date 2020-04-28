Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Technologies · 35 mins ago
Google Nest Outdoor 1080p Wi-Fi Network Surveillance Camera 2-Pack
$238 $298
free shipping

Save $60 off list and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

  • Best Buy has it for about the same.
Features
  • built-in speaker, built-in microphone
  • 130° diagonal field of view
  • night vision
  • 1080p video
  • WiFi
  • power adapter
  • Bluetooth 4.0
