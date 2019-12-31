Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Google Nest Mesh WiFi System Router with 2 Nest WiFi Points
$300 w/ $60 Rakuten points $349
free shipping

Thanks to the included $60 in Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • You'll get $59.80 back in Rakuten points.
  • Sold by ANTOnline via Rakuten.
  • dual-band 802.11ac wireless
  • router covers up to 2,200 square feet & each WiFi point can cover up to 1,600 square feet
  • WiFi points feature 360° speakers with a 40mm drivers, touch controls, Bluetooth 5.0, & microphones for Google Assistant
  • supports up to 100 connected devices and streaming multiple 4K videos
  • Model: GA00823-US
  • Expires 12/31/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
