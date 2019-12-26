Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 47 mins ago
Google Nest Learning Thermostat E w/ Home Mini & 2 Smart Plugs
$129 $218
free shipping

That's about $28 less than what you pay at BuyDig directly. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
Features
  • 1.76" 320x320 color LCD
  • temperature, humidity, proximity, and ambient light sensors
  • remote control via the Nest mobile app
  • compatible with most 24-volt heating and cooling systems
  • Model: T4000ES
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Smart Home eBay Google
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register