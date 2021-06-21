Google Nest Hub 7" Smart Display w/ Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker for $89

That's a savings of $26 for these bought separately at other retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- In Charcoal.
- Sold by Google via eBay.
- Google Nest Hub 7" Smart Display:
- 7" touchscreen LCD
- full-range speaker & 2 far-field microphones
- ambient light sensor
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker:
- built-in Google Assistant & Chromecast
-
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
With Prime exclusive prices, score some remarkable lows on Echo devices, smart Fire TVs, Fire tablets, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $3 under our last mention, the best we've seen, and a shipped low by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- app controlled
- real-time notifications
- includes door sensor, mounting plate, mounting hardware & power adapter
- Model: MYQ-G0401-E
That's around $20 less than you'd pay for the Echo Dot alone elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $35 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- connects to Alexa via your phone app
- 8 mics to hear your requests over road noise
- includes in-car power adaptor, micro-USB cable, auxiliary cable, and vent mount
- Model: B07VTK654B
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Shop a wide selection of over 50 dumbbells, kettlebells, and more from $8. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
It's almost half of the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
That's the best price we could find by $65. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Available in Clearly White.
- Bootloader is unlocked.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- submersible water resistance
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: GA00469-US
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by your-best-store via eBay.
- Available in Not Pink.
- 5.5" 2160x1080 OLED touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- Model: XPIX34PX
That's a savings of $100 off list price. Buy Now at Costco
- 1 router and 3 points cover up to 7000 sq. ft.
- Each Nest wifi point has the Google Assistant, control your connected home, network and more
- Model: GGL-WIFI4PK-C2
Sign In or Register