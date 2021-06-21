Google Nest Hub 7" Smart Display w/ Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker for $89
eBay · 32 mins ago
Google Nest Hub 7" Smart Display w/ Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker
$89 $190
free shipping

That's a savings of $26 for these bought separately at other retailers. Buy Now at eBay

  • In Charcoal.
  • Sold by Google via eBay.
  • Google Nest Hub 7" Smart Display:
  • 7" touchscreen LCD
  • full-range speaker & 2 far-field microphones
  • ambient light sensor
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker:
  • built-in Google Assistant & Chromecast
