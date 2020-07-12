It's $15 under list price. Additionally, if you opt for store pickup you can save an extra 10% off. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in Charcoal or Chalk.
- voice control
- 7" touchscreen LCD
Expires 7/12/2020
That's $90 less than what you'd pay for these sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay
- In Charcoal or Chalk
- Google Assistant
- work w/ Chromecast
Save on over 150 items from smart assistants to security cameras. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
That's a savings of $7 on the Sirius subscription and around $30 for what you'd expect to pay for an Echo Dot. Buy Now at SiriusXM
- At the beginning of the fourth month, the subscription will renew at $8 / month and Premier will renew at $13 / month, so you must cancel it to avoid those charges.
Save on Echo Dot, Echo Show, Ring cameras, Fire TV sticks, Fitbits, smartphones, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save $29 after coupon code "U8TXYKBO". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lumary Electrical via Amazon.
- voice control via Echo and Google Home
- control lights or appliances wirelessly via the Lumary app
- up to 1875W max power
- no hub required
Save on over 400 men's, women's, and kids' apparel and accessories. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for pickup if available to save an extra 10% on most items. (Shipping adds $8.95, although orders of $49 or more ship free.)
Nearly 2,000 items are discounted, including clothing, small appliances, tablets, smart watches, luggage, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Alternatively, coupon code "FIREWORKS" cuts an extra 25% to 65% off non-doorbuster items in its Black Friday sale.
- Shipping adds $8.95 or bag free shipping by adding a beauty item to your order. Otherwise, shipping is free with orders of $49 or more.
That's $46 off the list price. Buy Now at Belk
- Available at this price in Blue Bay or Pink.
- The price drops to $8.55 if you choose pickup.
That's $21 under our mention from last week and a great deal for a healthier alternative to frying. Buy Now at Belk
- 1,425W
- power cable source
- auto off
