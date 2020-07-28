It's $8 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. Most major retailers charge $90. Additionally, if you opt for in-store pickup, you can save an extra 10%. Buy Now at Belk
- voice controlled
- 7" touchscreen
-
Published 30 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $90 less than what you'd pay for these sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay
- In Charcoal or Chalk
- Google Assistant
- work w/ Chromecast
You'd pay $25 more for this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check out via Amazon to get this price and score free shipping.
- Available in Chalk.
Save on over 150 items from smart assistants to security cameras. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
New subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited can sign up for a 2-month individual plan and bag a third-generation Amazon Echo Dot for 99 cents. (That's a total of $16.97 for Prime members or $20.97 without Prime.) Other sellers charge at least $32 for the Echo Dot alone.
Prefer to have your Echo Dot tell you the time without having to ask? Buy the 2-month individual subscription, as above, and you can score an Amazon Echo Dot with Clock for $9.99 ($25.97 total for Prime members, $29.97 without), which is a savings of at least $45 for the device alone. Shop Now at Amazon
- Current subscribers are not eligible.
- After the 2-month period, your Amazon Music subscription will automatically continue at the monthly price of $7.99 for Prime members ($9.99 without).
That's a savings of $15 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- control via the WeMo app for iOS or Android
- voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google
- 802.11n wireless
- away mode
Save on security cameras, thermostats, doorbells, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for pickup if available to save an extra 10% off and dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $25 or more ship free.)
Save on a selection of cookware from the brand known for its quality products. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to get an additional 10% discount and dodge the $8.95 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
Home items start as low as $4, women's clothing at around $2, and men's clothing at $5. Shop Now at Belk
- Shipping adds $8.95, or get free shipping on orders over $49 (you can also pad with a beauty item for free shipping).
Save on bed and bath, kitchen, home and garden, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for pickup if available to save an extra 10% off and dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $25 or more ship free.)
Save on over 350 men's, women's, and kids' apparel and accessories. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for pickup if available to save an extra 10% on most items. (Shipping adds $8.95, although orders of $25 or more ship free.)
That's a savings of at least $33 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in Gray.
- Opt for pickup if available to save an extra 10% off, making this item $87.74.
- 24/7 live streaming
- magnetic stand
- personal alerts with Nest Aware and one app for all your Nest products
- Model: 0854448003655
