Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Google Home Smart Speaker
$49 $150
free shipping

That's $30 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This price appears in cart.
  • Sold by BuyDig via eBay
Features
  • built-in Google Assistant
  • far-field microphones & natural language processing
  • omni-directional powered speaker compatible with Google Music and Chromecast
  • Model: GA3A00417A14
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Smart Assistants eBay Google
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register