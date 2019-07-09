New
Rakuten · 34 mins ago
$20 $25
free shipping
Electronic Express offers the Google Home Mini Smart Speaker in Charcoal for $25. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $20. With free shipping. that's $5 under our March mention and the second-best per-unit price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $5). Buy Now
Features
- Google Assistant
- can pair with Chromecast
- compatible with over 1,000 smart devices from over 150 brands
- Model: GA00210-US
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Amazon Echo Show 5
$90
free shipping
Amazon offers its newly-announced Amazon Echo Show 5 in Charcoal or White for $89.99 with free shipping. That's list price and tied with last month's mention, but if you add two to cart, the price drops to $149.98 ($74.99/device.) This new model differs from previous devices in that it has a 5.5" compact photo display and is the first Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy. Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 960x840 touchscreen
- 1MP camera
- 4W speaker
- 802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth
Amazon · 3 days ago
Amazon Echo Input
$15 w/ Prime $35
free shipping
Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon offers its Amazon Echo Input in Black or White for $14.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- adds Alexa to any external speaker via a 3.5mm audio cable or Bluetooth
- Model: B07BFRHZLB
Amazon · 3 days ago
3rd-generation Amazon Echo Dot
$25 $50
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the 3rd-generation Amazon Echo Dot in several colors (Sandstone pictured) for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $5 under our May mention, $25 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Several other stores match this deal including Best Buy & Target
Features
- It's 70% louder than the previous model with better sound quality
eBay · 3 wks ago
Refurb Apple HomePod Speaker
$218 $299
free shipping
Blinq via eBay offers the refurbished Apple HomePod Speaker for $218.39 with free shipping. That's $51 less than our February mention of a new one, the third best price we've seen in any condition, and $81 less than a new one today. Buy Now
Features
- 6 microphones
- Apple Music integration
- beam-forming 7-speaker tweeter array
- woofer
New
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress w/ Pillows and Pump
$23 $66
free shipping
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress with Pillows and Pump for $28.90. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $23.12. With free shipping, that's at least $7 less than you'd pay for a similar model elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- supports up to 300 lbs.
- includes bed, base, 2 pillows, pump, and connector
- Model: 33CAB002-138S-06
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32 $90
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $58 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- four heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella
$79 $112
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 day ago
BestMassage 10x30ft Gazebo Party Tent w/ 8 Sidewalls
$72 $90
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestMassage 10x30-Foot Party Tent in White for $89.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Features
- 8.5' tall
- 8 removable sidewalls
- holds up to 50 people
eBay · 1 wk ago
Refurb Google Pixel XL 32GB 4G Verizon Phone
$100 $769
free shipping
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Google Pixel XL 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Quite Black for $99.95 with free shipping. That's $53 under our mention from last September, $669 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty is provided
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.15GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with 4K video recording & 8MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
Verizon Wireless · 1 mo ago
Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless
$10/month for 24 months
free shipping
For qualified customers and with activation of a new 2-year contract, Verizon Wireless offers the Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Just Black or Black/White for $10/month for 24 months ($240 total) with free shipping when you add the phone to cart via monthly device payments. That's $216 under our December mention and the best deal we've seen for this phone in any condition with any carrier. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $270). Buy Now
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 2.35GHz 8-core processor
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 12.2-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front-facing camera
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 6" 2880x1440 pOLED touchscreen
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Google Home Max Smart Speaker
$209
free shipping
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Google Home Max Smart Speaker in Charcoal for $249. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $209. With free shipping, that's $45 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $40.) Buy Now
Features
- Dual 4.5" woofers
- Streaming music apps, including Spotify, YouTube Music, and Pandora
- Can be paired with a second Home Max for a stereo image
- Model: GA00223-US
Sign In or Register