New
Rakuten · 34 mins ago
Google Home Mini Speaker
$20 $25
free shipping
Electronic Express offers the Google Home Mini Smart Speaker in Charcoal for $25. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $20. With free shipping. that's $5 under our March mention and the second-best per-unit price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $5). Buy Now
Features
  • Google Assistant
  • can pair with Chromecast
  • compatible with over 1,000 smart devices from over 150 brands
  • Model: GA00210-US
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 7/9/2019
    Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Smart Assistants Rakuten Google
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register