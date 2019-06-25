New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$68 $147
free shipping
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Google Home Mini Speaker 3-Pack in Chalk for $85. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $68. With free shipping, that's $22.65 each and the second-best per-unit price we've seen. (It's also $19 less than what you'd pay for this quantity elsewhere.) Deal ends June 24. Buy Now
Features
- Google Assistant
- can pair with Chromecast
- compatible with over 1,000 smart devices from over 150 brands
- Model: GA00210-US
Details
Comments
-
Expires 6/25/2019
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Amazon Echo Show 5
$90
free shipping
Amazon offers preorders of its newly-announced Amazon Echo Show 5 for $89.99 with free shipping. It may be list price, but if you add two to cart the price drops to $149.98 ($74.99/device.) This new model differs from previous devices in that it has a 5.5" compact photo display and is the first Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy. Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 960x840 touchscreen
- 1MP camera
- 4W speaker
- 802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Echogear Outlet Shelf
$15 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Echogear via Amazon offers the Echogear Outlet Shelf for $14.99. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- designed to hold small electronics up to 10 lbs.
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Lenovo 8" Smart Display with Google Assistant
$83 $100
free shipping
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Lenovo 8" Smart Display with Google Assistant for $99.99. Coupon code "LEN17" cuts that to $82.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our March mention and is the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $47.) Buy Now
Amazon · 5 days ago
Amazon Echo Input
$20 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers Prime members its Amazon Echo Input in Black or White for $19.99 with free shipping. (Best Buy charges the same with in-store pickup). That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $20 today. Buy Now
Features
- Alexa to any speaker via a 3.5mm audio cable or Bluetooth
- Model: B07BFRHZLB
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Nest Protect Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarm
$88 $200
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the second-generation Nest Protect Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Wired Alarm in White for $109.95. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $87.96. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $31, although we saw it for $9 less in our Black Friday mention. Deal ends June 24. Buy Now
Features
- compatible with iOS and Android
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- remote alerts via App
- Hush mode for false alarms
- motion sensor night light
- Model: S3003LWES
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector
$19 $29
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector in White for $23.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12 outside of other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now
Features
- 24/7 remote monitoring via mobile app
- instant alerts via push notifications
- detachable extendable probe with bracket (up to 3.8 feet)
- Model: 133124
Rakuten · 1 day ago
3rd-Gen. Google Chromecast
$28 $35
free shipping
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the third-generation Google Chromecast Streaming Media Player in Charcoal for $35. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $28. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find now by $4, although we saw it for $7 less on Cyber Monday. Buy Now
Features
- supports video resolutions up to 1080p
- 2GB hard drive
- 802.11ac wireless
- compatible with Netflix, YouTube, HBO Now, more
- Model: GA00439-US
Verizon Wireless · 1 mo ago
Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless
$10/month for 24 months
free shipping
For qualified customers and with activation of a new 2-year contract, Verizon Wireless offers the Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Just Black or Black/White for $10/month for 24 months ($240 total) with free shipping when you add the phone to cart via monthly device payments. That's $216 under our December mention and the best deal we've seen for this phone in any condition with any carrier. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $270). Buy Now
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 2.35GHz 8-core processor
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 12.2-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front-facing camera
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 6" 2880x1440 pOLED touchscreen
Sprint · 1 mo ago
Google Pixel 3 64GB Smartphone for Sprint
$17/mo. w/ 18-mo. lease
free shipping
That's a savings of $300 off list price
With a qualifying activation on a Sprint Flex 18-month lease, Sprint offers Google Pixel 3 64GB Android Smartphone for Sprint in Black or White for $16.63 per month. (Best Buy charges the same.) With free shipping, that's $300 off and the lowest price we could find.
Also available via a Sprint Flex 18-month lease is the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for Sprint in Black or White for $22.04 per month. (Best Buy charges the same.) That's also a savings of $300 off.
Note: Discount applied via monthly bill credits, which start within 2 bills. You must open a new line of service. After 18 months, you can either return the phone and upgrade to a new model or pay it off via lump sum or 6 monthly payments.
Sign In or Register