Walmart · 1 hr ago
Google Home Max Smart Speaker w/ Google Home Mini
$188 $448
free shipping

That's $11 below our mention of the Max alone from two days ago and the lowest price we've seen for the Max. (It's $29 under the best price we could find for these items purchased separately elsewhere.) Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Scroll down to the "Buy Together & Save" section and click "Add All to Cart".
Features
  • Max available in Charcoal or Chalk; Mini available in Chalk.
  • Max features dual 4.5" woofers; Mini features a 40mm driver.
  • Both feature Google Assistant and compatibility with streaming music apps (including Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora).
