That's $7 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $87. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $1 under our mention from last November and the lowest price we could find for a refurb now by $38. Buy Now at eBay
That's a buck under our April mention and $100 under the best price we could find for a new unit today. Buy Now at eBay
It's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and at least $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
A low by $11 and the second best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's the best deal we could find by $11. Buy Now at Rakuten
Tied as the best sitewide discount we've seen at Rakuten. Shop Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $36 today and $12 under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that is a savings of at least $11. Buy Now at Rakuten
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Google Pixel XL 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Quite Black for $99.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our July mention, $669 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's tied as the lowest price we've seen for an unlocked model, and the best deal we could find now by $49. Buy Now at Rakuten
Low today by $32 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's a savings of at least $49 altogether. Buy Now at tink.us
