Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$209
free shipping
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Google Home Max Smart Speaker in Charcoal for $249. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $209. With free shipping, that's $45 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $40.) Buy Now
Features
- Dual 4.5" woofers
- Streaming music apps, including Spotify, YouTube Music, and Pandora
- Can be paired with a second Home Max for a stereo image
- Model: GA00223-US
Details
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Unlocked Google Pixel 2 XL 128GB Android Phone
$340 $400
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 2 XL 128GB Android Phone in Black or White for $399.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $339.96. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $90. (For further comparison, we've seen refurbished 64GB models for just $60 less). Buy Now
Features
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 2.35GHz 8-core processor
- 6" 2880x1440 pOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12.2-megapixel rear camera (w/ 4K video recording) & 8-megapixel front camera
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- USB 3.1 Type-C
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: GooglePixel2XL-128GB
Verizon Wireless · 1 mo ago
Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless
$10/month for 24 months
free shipping
For qualified customers and with activation of a new 2-year contract, Verizon Wireless offers the Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Just Black or Black/White for $10/month for 24 months ($240 total) with free shipping when you add the phone to cart via monthly device payments. That's $216 under our December mention and the best deal we've seen for this phone in any condition with any carrier. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $270). Buy Now
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 2.35GHz 8-core processor
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 12.2-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front-facing camera
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 6" 2880x1440 pOLED touchscreen
