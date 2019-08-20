New
Google Home Hub w/ Nest WiFi Video Doorbell
$286 w/ $43 Rakuten points $358
free shipping

BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub with Nest WiFi Video Doorbell for $358. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $286.40. Plus, you'll bag $42.96 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that is a savings of $47 altogether. Buy Now

Features
  • Includes Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell
  • Nest Hello Video DoorbellChime Connector
  • Google Home Hub with Google Assistant
  • Google Home HubPower adapter
  • Quick Start Guide
Details
Comments
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 8/20/2019
    Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
