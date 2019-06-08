New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$77 $149
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Chalk or Charcoal for $76.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $13, although we saw it for $12 less in our expired mention from yesterday. Buy Now
Features
- Control compatible smart devices via Google Assistant, with voice and touch control
Details
Published 1 hr ago
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Amazon Echo Show 5
$90
free shipping
Amazon offers preorders of its newly-announced Amazon Echo Show 5 for $89.99 with free shipping. It may be list price, but if you add two to cart the price drops to $149.98 ($74.99/device.) This new model differs from previous devices in that it has a 5.5" compact photo display and is the first Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy. Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 960x840 touchscreen
- 1MP camera
- 4W speaker
- 802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Amazon Echo Input
$20 $35
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers Prime members its Amazon Echo Input in Black or White for $19.99 with free shipping. (Best Buy charges the same with in-store pickup). That's $15 off and tied with our mention from April as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Alexa to any speaker via a 3.5mm audio cable or Bluetooth
- Model: B07BFRHZLB
New
eBay · 2 hrs ago
Refurb Lenovo 8" Smart Display
$60 $199
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo 8" Smart Display with Google Assistant for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $9 under our April mention and the best price we've ever seen. (It's also $131 under the best price we could find for it new.) Buy Now
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 octa-core processor
- 8" 1280x800 IPS display
- 5MP front camera
- Spotify and YouTube streaming
- dual speakers and microphones
- Model: ZA3R0001US
Amazon · 5 days ago
Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit w/ 3rd-Gen Echo Dot
$279 $469
free shipping
Amazon offers the Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit bundled with a 3rd-Generation Echo Dot for $279 with free shipping. That's $58 less than buying these items separately elsewhere today. Buy Now
Features
- voice control of Echo Dot via Alexa
- base station
- two keypads
- eight contact sensors
- two motion detectors
- range extender
New
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Refurb Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch
$156 $360
free shipping
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Space Gray/Black for $194.97. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $155.98. With free shipping, that's $13 under our March mention and the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's also the lowest price today by $44). Buy Now
Tips
- A 30-day return policy and a 60-day replacement warranty fulfilled by the seller applies
Features
- S3 dual-core processor that enables Siri to talk on your watch
- 1.5" 340x272 OLED display
- 8GB internal storage
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- heart rate sensor & altimeter
- watchOS 5
Rakuten · 13 hrs ago
ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes
$24 $30
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes in several colors (Stone Grey/Birch pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from five days ago, tied as the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price today by $21. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes 7 to 13
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes
$44 $150
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes for $54.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $43.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $21, although most stores charge about $100 or more. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
PUMA Men's MMS Drift Cat 7s Ultra Shoes
$36 $45
free shipping
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's BMW MMS Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in Black or White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 7 to 14
Verizon Wireless · 1 mo ago
Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless
$10/month for 24 months
free shipping
For qualified customers and with activation of a new 2-year contract, Verizon Wireless offers the Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Just Black or Black/White for $10/month for 24 months ($240 total) with free shipping when you add the phone to cart via monthly device payments. That's $216 under our December mention and the best deal we've seen for this phone in any condition with any carrier. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $270). Buy Now
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 2.35GHz 8-core processor
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 12.2-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front-facing camera
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 6" 2880x1440 pOLED touchscreen
Sprint · 4 wks ago
Google Pixel 3 64GB Smartphone for Sprint
$17/mo. w/ 18-mo. lease
free shipping
That's a savings of $300 off list price
With a qualifying activation on a Sprint Flex 18-month lease, Sprint offers Google Pixel 3 64GB Android Smartphone for Sprint in Black or White for $16.63 per month. (Best Buy charges the same.) With free shipping, that's $300 off and the lowest price we could find.
Also available via a Sprint Flex 18-month lease is the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for Sprint in Black or White for $22.04 per month. (Best Buy charges the same.) That's also a savings of $300 off.
Note: Discount applied via monthly bill credits, which start within 2 bills. You must open a new line of service. After 18 months, you can either return the phone and upgrade to a new model or pay it off via lump sum or 6 monthly payments.
Sprint · 4 wks ago
Google Pixel 3a 64GB Smartphone for Sprint
$11/mo. w/ 18-mo. lease
free shipping
That's a savings of $100 off list price
With a qualifying activation on a Sprint Flex 18-month lease, Sprint offers Google Pixel 3a 64GB Android Smartphone for Sprint in several colors (Black pictured) for $11.07 per month. (Best Buy charges the same.) With free shipping, that's $100 off and the lowest price we could find.
Also available via a Sprint Flex 18-month lease is the Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB Android Smartphone for Sprint in Black or White for $14.40 per month. (Best Buy charges the same.) That's also a savings of $100 off.
Note: Discount applied via monthly bill credits, which start within 2 bills. You must open a new line of service. After 18 months, you can either return the phone and upgrade to a new model or pay it off via lump sum or 6 monthly payments.
