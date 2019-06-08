New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display
$77 $149
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Chalk or Charcoal for $76.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $13, although we saw it for $12 less in our expired mention from yesterday. Buy Now
Features
  • Control compatible smart devices via Google Assistant, with voice and touch control
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Smart Assistants Rakuten Google
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register