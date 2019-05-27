Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Chalk for $79.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $67.96. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $12 and most stores charge $129 or more.) Deal ends May 28. Features include:
  • Control compatible smart devices via Google Assistant, with voice and touch control