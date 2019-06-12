New
Rakuten · 55 mins ago
$65 $149
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Chalk or Charcoal for $76.46. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $64.99. With free shipping, that's $12 under yesterday's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $34.) Buy Now
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
- Control compatible smart devices via Google Assistant, with voice and touch control
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Amazon Echo Show 5
$90
free shipping
Amazon offers preorders of its newly-announced Amazon Echo Show 5 for $89.99 with free shipping. It may be list price, but if you add two to cart the price drops to $149.98 ($74.99/device.) This new model differs from previous devices in that it has a 5.5" compact photo display and is the first Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy. Buy Now
- 5.5" 960x840 touchscreen
- 1MP camera
- 4W speaker
- 802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Amazon Echo Input
$20 $35
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers Prime members its Amazon Echo Input in Black or White for $19.99 with free shipping. (Best Buy charges the same with in-store pickup). That's $15 off and tied with our mention from April as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Alexa to any speaker via a 3.5mm audio cable or Bluetooth
- Model: B07BFRHZLB
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit w/ 3rd-Gen Echo Dot
$279 $469
free shipping
Amazon offers the Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit bundled with a 3rd-Generation Echo Dot for $279 with free shipping. That's $58 less than buying these items separately elsewhere today. Buy Now
- voice control of Echo Dot via Alexa
- base station
- two keypads
- eight contact sensors
- two motion detectors
- range extender
eBay · 1 day ago
Refurb Lenovo 8" Smart Display
$60 $199
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo 8" Smart Display with Google Assistant for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $9 under our April mention and the best price we've ever seen. (It's also $131 under the best price we could find for it new.) Buy Now
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 octa-core processor
- 8" 1280x800 IPS display
- 5MP front camera
- Spotify and YouTube streaming
- dual speakers and microphones
- Model: ZA3R0001US
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Rakuten Coupon
15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes 15% off select items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best general discount Rakuten has offered. Deal ends June 11. Shop Now
- A $60 maximum discount applies
- Limit one redemption per household
Rakuten · 2 days ago
ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes
$24 $30
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes in several colors (Stone Grey/Birch pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from five days ago, tied as the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price today by $21. Buy Now
- select sizes 7 to 13
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
PUMA Men's MMS Drift Cat 7s Ultra Shoes
$36 $45
free shipping
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's BMW MMS Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in Black or White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes 7 to 14
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
G.H. Bass Men's Matrix Leather Chukka Boots
$24
free shipping
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the G.H. Bass & Co. Men's Matrix Leather Chukka Boots in Grey for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $23.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we've seen for any Bass men's leather boots and the best deal today by $37 in any color. Buy Now
- Full-grain leather uppers
- Available in select sizes from 9.5 to 13
Verizon Wireless · 1 mo ago
Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless
$10/month for 24 months
free shipping
For qualified customers and with activation of a new 2-year contract, Verizon Wireless offers the Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Just Black or Black/White for $10/month for 24 months ($240 total) with free shipping when you add the phone to cart via monthly device payments. That's $216 under our December mention and the best deal we've seen for this phone in any condition with any carrier. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $270). Buy Now
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 2.35GHz 8-core processor
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 12.2-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front-facing camera
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 6" 2880x1440 pOLED touchscreen
Sprint · 1 mo ago
Google Pixel 3 64GB Smartphone for Sprint
$17/mo. w/ 18-mo. lease
free shipping
That's a savings of $300 off list price
With a qualifying activation on a Sprint Flex 18-month lease, Sprint offers Google Pixel 3 64GB Android Smartphone for Sprint in Black or White for $16.63 per month. (Best Buy charges the same.) With free shipping, that's $300 off and the lowest price we could find.
Also available via a Sprint Flex 18-month lease is the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for Sprint in Black or White for $22.04 per month. (Best Buy charges the same.) That's also a savings of $300 off.
Note: Discount applied via monthly bill credits, which start within 2 bills. You must open a new line of service. After 18 months, you can either return the phone and upgrade to a new model or pay it off via lump sum or 6 monthly payments.
