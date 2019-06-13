New
Rakuten · 41 mins ago
Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display
$65 $77
free shipping
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Chalk or Charcoal for $77. Coupon code "GG11A" drops that to $65.44. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $61.) Buy Now
Features
  • Control compatible smart devices via Google Assistant, with voice and touch control
  • Code "GG11A"
  • Expires 6/13/2019
