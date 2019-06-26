New
Rakuten · 32 mins ago
$61 $149
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Chalk or Charcoal for $71.75. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $60.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $22.) Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Google Home Mini Speaker 3-Pack
$68 $147
free shipping
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Google Home Mini Speaker 3-Pack in Chalk for $85. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $68. With free shipping, that's $22.65 each and the second-best per-unit price we've seen. (It's also $19 less than what you'd pay for this quantity elsewhere.) Deal ends June 24. Buy Now
- Google Assistant
- can pair with Chromecast
- compatible with over 1,000 smart devices from over 150 brands
- Model: GA00210-US
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Amazon Echo Show 5
$90
free shipping
Amazon offers preorders of its newly-announced Amazon Echo Show 5 for $89.99 with free shipping. It may be list price, but if you add two to cart the price drops to $149.98 ($74.99/device.) This new model differs from previous devices in that it has a 5.5" compact photo display and is the first Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy. Buy Now
- 5.5" 960x840 touchscreen
- 1MP camera
- 4W speaker
- 802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Echogear Outlet Shelf
$15 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Echogear via Amazon offers the Echogear Outlet Shelf for $14.99. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
- designed to hold small electronics up to 10 lbs.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Amazon Echo Input
$20 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers Prime members its Amazon Echo Input in Black or White for $19.99 with free shipping. (Best Buy charges the same with in-store pickup). That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $20 today. Buy Now
- Alexa to any speaker via a 3.5mm audio cable or Bluetooth
- Model: B07BFRHZLB
eBay · 1 wk ago
Refurb Apple HomePod Speaker
$218 $299
free shipping
Blinq via eBay offers the refurbished Apple HomePod Speaker for $218.39 with free shipping. That's $51 less than our February mention of a new one, the third best price we've seen in any condition, and $81 less than a new one today. Buy Now
- 6 microphones
- Apple Music integration
- beam-forming 7-speaker tweeter array
- woofer
Rakuten · 23 hrs ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone
$500 $589
free shipping
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone in Space Gray for $589. Coupon code "BUY89" cuts the price to $499.99. With free shipping, that's $29 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also the best deal today by $85.) Buy Now
- Plus, you'll bag $9.98 in Rakuten points.
- A11 Bionic chip neural engine
- 12MP dual rear camera
- wireless charging
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: IPHX 64GB SPG
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 21 hrs ago
Ring 1080p Video Doorbell 2
$125 $150
free shipping
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring 1080p Video Doorbell 2 in Satin Nickel for $149.99. Coupon code "GG25" cuts that to $124.99. With free shipping, that's $7 under our December mention and the best deal we could find today by $45. Buy Now
- 1080p video
- interchangeable nickel and bronze faceplates
- quick-release rechargeable battery pack
- adjustable motion sensors
- night vision
- 2-way audio
- Model: 8VR1S7-0EU0
Rakuten · 2 days ago
3rd-Gen. Google Chromecast
$28 $35
free shipping
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the third-generation Google Chromecast Streaming Media Player in Charcoal for $35. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $28. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find now by $4, although we saw it for $7 less on Cyber Monday. Buy Now
- supports video resolutions up to 1080p
- 2GB hard drive
- 802.11ac wireless
- compatible with Netflix, YouTube, HBO Now, more
- Model: GA00439-US
Verizon Wireless · 1 mo ago
Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless
$10/month for 24 months
free shipping
For qualified customers and with activation of a new 2-year contract, Verizon Wireless offers the Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Just Black or Black/White for $10/month for 24 months ($240 total) with free shipping when you add the phone to cart via monthly device payments. That's $216 under our December mention and the best deal we've seen for this phone in any condition with any carrier. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $270). Buy Now
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 2.35GHz 8-core processor
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 12.2-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front-facing camera
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 6" 2880x1440 pOLED touchscreen
Sprint · 1 mo ago
Google Pixel 3 64GB Smartphone for Sprint
$17/mo. w/ 18-mo. lease
free shipping
That's a savings of $300 off list price
With a qualifying activation on a Sprint Flex 18-month lease, Sprint offers Google Pixel 3 64GB Android Smartphone for Sprint in Black or White for $16.63 per month. (Best Buy charges the same.) With free shipping, that's $300 off and the lowest price we could find.
Also available via a Sprint Flex 18-month lease is the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for Sprint in Black or White for $22.04 per month. (Best Buy charges the same.) That's also a savings of $300 off.
Note: Discount applied via monthly bill credits, which start within 2 bills. You must open a new line of service. After 18 months, you can either return the phone and upgrade to a new model or pay it off via lump sum or 6 monthly payments.
Rakuten · 16 mins ago
Google WiFi Mesh 802.11ac Router 3-Pack
$200 $300
free shipping
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Google WiFi Mesh 802.11ac Dual-Band Wireless Router 3-Pack for an in-cart price of $259. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $199.99. With free shipping, that's $59 under last week's mention (although that included $57 in Rakuten super points) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $59.) Deal ends June 25. Buy Now
- covers up to 4,500 sq. ft.
- 4GB flash storage (per router)
- 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports
- WPA2-PSK encryption
- Model: GA00158-US
