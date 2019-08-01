New
Rakuten · 28 mins ago
Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display
$59 $149
free shipping

Altatac via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Chalk or Charcoal for $69. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $58.65. With free shipping, that's $11 under our mention from five days ago (which included $10 in Rakuten credit) and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $16.) Buy Now

Features
  • Control compatible smart devices via Google Assistant, with voice and touch control
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 8/1/2019
