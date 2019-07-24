Altatac via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Chalk or Charcoal for $69.50. Coupon code "ALT10" cuts that to $58.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $70.) Buy Now
As a Prime Day deal and for Prime members only, Amazon offers the 3rd Gen. Amazon Echo Dot bundled with the Philips Hue A19 White & Color Bulb 2-Pack for $62 with free shipping. That's $78 less than buying these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now
- Bluetooth & Zigbee compatible
- voice control via Alexa
PUMA offers its PUMA Men's Carson 2 New Core Running Shoes in several colors (Charcoal Grey/Black pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $24. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's a price low now by $11.) Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7 to 14
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Sperry Men's Oak Island Polarized Browline Aviator Sunglasses in several colors (Navy Horn pictured) for $20. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $16. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $44, although most retailers charge around $99. Buy Now
- polarized
- 100% UV protection
- includes storage pouch and cleaning cloth
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "PRO30" cuts it to $169.95. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's also a low now by $30, although most charge $200 or more.) Buy Now
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Mesh Workout Shorts and T-Shirt Set in several colors (Grey/Light Blue Heather pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $11.99. With free shipping, $2 under our May mention, $48 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- available in select sizes L to XXL
Best Buy offers a range of Google Pixel Slate 12.3" Tablets, with prices as listed below. Plus, these orders ship for free. Each features a 12.3" 3000x2000 display and Chrome OS. Buy Now
- Intel Core m3 w/ 64GB for $549 (low by $146)
- Intel Core i5 w/ 128GB for $749 (low by $132)
- Intel Core i7 w/ 256GB for $1,349 (low by $239)
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Google Pixel XL 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Quite Black for $99.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $669 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- No warranty is provided
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.15GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with 4K video recording & 8MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 2 XL 128GB Android Phone in Black or White for $399.95. Coupon code "PRO60" cuts that to $339.95. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from over two weeks ago and the best deal we could find by $90. Buy Now
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 2.35GHz 8-core processor
- 6" 2880x1440 pOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12.2-megapixel rear camera (w/ 4K video recording) & 8-megapixel front camera
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- USB 3.1 Type-C
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: GooglePixel2XL-128GB
Sign In or Register