Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display
$58 $72
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Use coupon code "THANKS20" to get this price.
  • Sold by Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten.
  • 7" touchscreen LCD
  • full-range speaker & 2 far-field microphones
  • ambient light sensor
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • Model: GA00516-US
  • Code "THANKS20"
  • Expires in 22 hr
    Published 30 min ago
