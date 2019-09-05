Personalize your DealNews Experience
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Charcoal for $68.23. Coupon code "GG10" drops it to $57.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from three days ago as the lowest upfront price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by a buck, although most major retailers charge $99 or more.) Deal ends September 4. Buy Now
Today only, Woot offers the Amazon Fire TV Cube for $59.99 with free shipping for Amazon Prime members. That's $10 under our Prime Day mention and the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
Today only, Woot offers the used Amazon Alexa Voice Remote for Amazon Fire TV & Fire TV Stick for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $20 under the best price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo 10" Smart Display with Google Assistant for $124.99. Coupon code "LEN20" cuts that to $104.99. That's $20 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $44.) Deal ends September 4. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members its Amazon Echo Input in Black or White for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $20 today. Buy Now
Jabra Company Store via Rakuten offers its Jabra Move Wireless Bluetooth Headset in Red for $29.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $25.49. With free shipping, that's $33 under our July mention and the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find now by $37. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off most items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the refurbished Bosch Digital Wall Scanner for $46.50. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $39.52. With free shipping, that's $18 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Deal ends September 3. Buy Now
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Google Pixel XL 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Quite Black for $99.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $669 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Google Express offers the Google Home Mini Smart Light Starter Kit for $35 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention (although that one included two extra smart bulbs), $20 off, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends November 26. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Google Pixel Slate 12.3" Intel Core m3 64GB Tablet for $549 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Google Store offers the unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 6.3" 128GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Just Black or White for $699.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $50 less in June.
Update: The price has dropped to $699. Buy Now
