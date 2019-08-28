Personalize your DealNews Experience
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Charcoal for $68.23. Coupon code "GG10" drops it to $57.99. With free shipping, that's the best deal today by a buck (although most major retailers charge $99 or more) and tied with our expired mention from two days ago as the lowest price we've seen. Deal ends August 27. Buy Now
Amazon offers its Amazon Echo Show 5 in Sandstone or Charcoal for $64.99 with free shipping. Excluding the below mentions, that's the best deal we could find now by $5 (most retailers charge $90 or more) and the second-lowest price we've seen. (It was $50 on Prime Day.) Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members its Amazon Echo Input in Black or White for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $20 today. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Apple HomePod in Space Gray for $219 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's $51 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit today.) Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Original Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Tortoiseshell/Burgundy Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $59. With free shipping, that's $15 under yesterday's now-expired mention in another color and the lowest price we could find by $31 in any color. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Portable Personal Therapeutic Steam Sauna with Large Chair in Silver for $85.90. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" cuts that to $68.72. With free shipping, that's $46 under the lowest price we could find for a similar item elsewhere, although we saw it in another color for $8 less last month. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Unisex Gel-PTG x Disney Shoes in several colors for $34.99. Coupon code "ASICS20" cuts that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Google Pixel XL 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Quite Black for $99.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $669 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Google Express offers the Google Home Mini Smart Light Starter Kit for $35 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention (although that one included two extra smart bulbs), $20 off, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends November 26. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Google Pixel Slate 12.3" Intel Core m3 64GB Tablet for $549 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Google Store offers the unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 6.3" 128GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Just Black or White for $699.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $50 less in June.
Update: The price has dropped to $699. Buy Now
